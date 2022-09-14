Man who purchased counterfeit notes through social media arrested

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 23:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly purchased counterfeit currency through an Instagram page.

The police said the accused, Sathish, 30, was employed in a shop in Velachery. On Monday, a private courier service staff passed on the information to the Velachery police that they suspected currency inside a parcel that came from Bangaluru. The police opened the package and seized counterfeit note with face value of ₹21,500.

The police traced the receiver of the package who was identified as Sathish and he told the police that his salary was not enough to make his ends meet. He came across an Instagram page which offered to supply counterfeit currency.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A few months ago, Sathish approached the person behind the page and transferred ₹1,100 for which he received ₹3,000 in counterfeit. Then he continued the offence and exchanged the fake currency with the customers, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
crime
organized crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app