Man who purchased counterfeit notes through social media arrested

Special Correspondent September 14, 2022 23:24 IST

Special Correspondent September 14, 2022 23:24 IST

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly purchased counterfeit currency through an Instagram page.

The police said the accused, Sathish, 30, was employed in a shop in Velachery. On Monday, a private courier service staff passed on the information to the Velachery police that they suspected currency inside a parcel that came from Bangaluru. The police opened the package and seized counterfeit note with face value of ₹21,500.

The police traced the receiver of the package who was identified as Sathish and he told the police that his salary was not enough to make his ends meet. He came across an Instagram page which offered to supply counterfeit currency.

A few months ago, Sathish approached the person behind the page and transferred ₹1,100 for which he received ₹3,000 in counterfeit. Then he continued the offence and exchanged the fake currency with the customers, said the police.