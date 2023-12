December 28, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The police have traced a man who sent an email to the control room of the police headquarters claiming that bombs had been planted at 30 places in the city. “We searched the places mentioned by the person. The investigation revealed that there were no bombs in those places,” a police officer said.

