Man who lit a fire outside Kapaleeshwarar temple arrested

February 13, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested a 31-year-old man for lighting a fire outside the premises of the Kapaleeshwarar temple in Mylapore. He was caught by the police while trying to steal a two-wheeler from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Around 1.30 a.m. on February 7, an unidentified man came to the eastern entrance of the temple on a bicycle. He placed a piece of cloth on the ground, poured petrol on it from a bottle, and set it on fire. He prayed at the spot before leaving. Later in the day, the temple authorities lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered. The police launched a search to the trace the man.

After scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the police identified the man as V. Dheenadhayalan, of Anagaputhur. Around 12.20 a.m. on Tuesday, the police nabbed a man trying to steal a two-wheeler at RGGGH. He was taken to the police station and questioned. Upon inquiry, it was found that this man was the same one who lit the fire outside the temple last week.

The police said Dheenadhayalan, who was unemployed, roamed around during the night and slept in temples and on pavements.