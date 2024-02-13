GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man who lit a fire outside Kapaleeshwarar temple arrested

He was caught by the police while trying to steal a two-wheeler from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

February 13, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 31-year-old man for lighting a fire outside the premises of the Kapaleeshwarar temple in Mylapore. He was caught by the police while trying to steal a two-wheeler from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). 

Around 1.30 a.m. on February 7, an unidentified man came to the eastern entrance of the temple on a bicycle. He placed a piece of cloth on the ground, poured petrol on it from a bottle, and set it on fire. He prayed at the spot before leaving. Later in the day, the temple authorities lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered. The police launched a search to the trace the man.

After scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the police identified the man as V. Dheenadhayalan, of Anagaputhur. Around 12.20 a.m. on Tuesday, the police nabbed a man trying to steal a two-wheeler at RGGGH. He was taken to the police station and questioned. Upon inquiry, it was found that this man was the same one who lit the fire outside the temple last week.

The police said Dheenadhayalan, who was unemployed, roamed around during the night and slept in temples and on pavements.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.