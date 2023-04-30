Man who intervened in drunken brawl killed, three arrested

April 30, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Taramani police have arrested three persons for murdering a 38-year-old man, who tried to intervene in a fight between two groups near Taramani railway station on Sunday.

The police said two groups were consuming liquor near Perungudi railway station when a fight broke out between them. Gnanavel, a resident of Kattabomman Street in Taramani, tried to mediate between the two groups. However, three persons hit him with logs. He sustained several injuries and was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced brought dead by the hospital authorities.

The Taramani police after filing a murder case arrested the three accused identified as P. Masilamani of Kallukuttai, and K. Gopi and S. Koteeswaran of Perungudi.

