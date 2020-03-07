Man who demanded money over phone, posing as Minister, arrested

The Guindy police on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly deceiving people by mimicking Ministers, including Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar and Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani.

The suspect, Mohammed Rafiq, 50, was arrested from M.K.B. Nagar on Friday. The police said that he contacted P. Duraisamy, general manager of a private firm at the Guindy Industrial Estate, over phone, posing as Mr. Jayakumar. He demanded a sum for organising a function. Mr. Duraisamy, who grew suspicious, had lodged a complaint with the police.

After tracing the phone, Inspector of Police Chandru nabbed the suspect in M.K.B. Nagar and brought him to the police station.

The imposter used to call people, mimicking Ministers, and promise them various favors, in return for large amounts of money. Sometimes, he also identified himself as powerful government officials — intelligence officers or MPs. He also mimicked former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan. Rafiq was earlier arrested in Coimbatore after he posed as Local Administration Minister Velumani and threatened a few people over phone. He has been involved in similar offences for over 15 times. He was previously detained under the Goondas Act.

After interrogation, the suspect was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.