Man who conned the elderly arrested

CHENNAI

10 December 2020 01:08 IST

The Virugambakkam police have nabbed a 45-year-old man who allegedly conned elderly people on the pretext of helping them withdraw money from ATMs.

Police said A. Ilayaraja offered to help P.R. Sadasivam, 81, from Valasaravakkam to withdraw money from a SBI Bank ATM on December 1. He swapped his card with Mr. Sadasivam. After entering the PIN number, Ilayaraja told Mr. Sadasivam that there was no cash in the ATM. On hearing this, Mr. Sadasivam left the kiosk.

Using Mr. Sadasivam’s card, Ilayaraja withdrew ₹60,000. Based on Mr. Sadasivam’s complaint, the police registered a case and checked the CCTV footage. It was found that in November, Ilayaraja had cheated another elderly person using the same method.

Ilayaraja was arrested on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.