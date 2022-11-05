Man wanted in several criminal cases arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested A+ category known delinquent Raja alias Raja, 48, who was reported to be absconding for long and involved in more than 30 criminal cases.

The police said Raja, 48, of Ramakrishnapuram, East Tambaram, was classified as A+ rowdy category since he was involved more than two murders. Along with his associates, he indulged in grave criminal activities in south Chennai, its suburbs and Andhra Pradesh.

On the evening of July 19, Raja and six associates, travelling by a car to the house of a resident in Velachery, threatened the resident and his daughter-in law to part with a 22-acre plot in Kovilur, Salem district. They forced them to accept the money they would give and surrender original documents. They threatened to finish off the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Velachery police registered a case and took up investigation. Last July, two of his associates were arrested and the police were looking for Raja since then. After sustained investigation, a special team of police from serious crime squad arrested Raja at his hideout and brought him to the city.

The police recovered an unlicensed weapon, ammunitions and mobile phones from him. He had been detained under the Goondas Act seven times, the police said.