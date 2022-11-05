Man wanted in several criminal cases arrested

The accused allegedly forced a family in Velachery to sell land measures 22 acres at Kovilur in Salem district in July

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 20:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested A+ category known delinquent Raja alias Raja, 48, who was reported to be absconding for long and involved in more than 30 criminal cases.

The police said Raja, 48, of Ramakrishnapuram, East Tambaram, was classified as A+ rowdy category since he was involved more than two murders. Along with his associates, he indulged in grave criminal activities in south Chennai, its suburbs and Andhra Pradesh.

On the evening of July 19, Raja and six associates, travelling by a car to the house of a resident in Velachery, threatened the resident and his daughter-in law to part with a 22-acre plot in Kovilur, Salem district. They forced them to accept the money they would give and surrender original documents. They threatened to finish off the family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Velachery police registered a case and took up investigation. Last July, two of his associates were arrested and the police were looking for Raja since then. After sustained investigation, a special team of police from serious crime squad arrested Raja at his hideout and brought him to the city.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police recovered an unlicensed weapon, ammunitions and mobile phones from him. He had been detained under the Goondas Act seven times, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
crime
real estate

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app