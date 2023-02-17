ADVERTISEMENT

Man wanted in several cases of jewellery theft in Velachery arrested

February 17, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Velachery police have arrested a known delinquent for stealing valuables and gold jewellery through the windows of homes.

The police said Krishnan of Bell Sakthi Nagar kept open the window of his house at night recently. The next morning, he was shocked not to find a bag containing 8.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery kept near the window was stolen. In 2022, two similar cases of theft were reported in Velachery police station limits. The investigation revealed that the same person was involved in all the three thefts.

After preliminary investigation, the police arrested Abdul Rahman, 38, of Ranipet district, and recovered six sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash from him. The police said he was a specialist in stealing jewellery through windows and had nine criminal cases against him.

