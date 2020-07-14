Man wanted in Cheyyur woman’s death arrested

The Chengalpattu district police arrested Deivendran, main accused in a case relating to abetting a woman to end her life in Cheyyur.

The police said that Sasikala of Nainarkuppam village in Kancheepuram district was found dead on June 24. The family tried to bury the body but the Cheyyur police sent it to the Madurantakam Government Hospital for post mortem.

During investigation, the police found that she was in a relationship with her cousin Purushotamman. Her family opposed it and she decided to get married to a person her parents selected for her.

Purushothaman and his brother Deivendran threatened her, the police said and suspect that the two visited her house before her death. Sasikala’s brother Arun Babu raised suspicion that Purushothaman might have murdered her and made it to look suicide. He alleged that Sasikala was continuously harassed by the siblings and one of her friends informed the family about the threat at the funeral. They said that Deivendran had filmed Sasikala in an obscene manner and allegedly threatened her, her brother alleged.

Case altered

Following rumours about her death and debate on social media, the police altered the case from suspicious death to abetment of suicide and were searching for the two men.

Last week, Purushothaman surrendered before Deputy Superintendent of Police, Maduranthakam, while the police were searching for his brother.

A special team of police on Monday apprehended Deivendran, 28, in Vyasarpadi and remanded him in judicial custody after producing him before a judicial magistrate’s court in Chengalpattu district.