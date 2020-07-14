Man wanted in Cheyyur woman’s death arrested

The Chengalpattu district police arrested Deivendran, main accused in a case relating to abetting a woman to end her life in Cheyyur.
The police said that Sasikala of Nainarkuppam village in Kancheepuram district was found dead on June 24. The family tried to bury the body but the Cheyyur police sent it to the Madurantakam Government Hospital for post mortem.
During investigation, the police found that she was in a relationship with her cousin Purushotamman. Her family opposed it and she decided to get married to a person her parents selected for her.
Purushothaman and his brother Deivendran threatened her, the police said and suspect that the two visited her house before her death. Sasikala’s brother Arun Babu raised suspicion that Purushothaman might have murdered her and made it to look suicide. He alleged that Sasikala was continuously harassed by the siblings and one of her friends informed the family about the threat at the funeral. They said that Deivendran had filmed Sasikala in an obscene manner and allegedly threatened her, her brother alleged.
Case altered
Following rumours about her death and debate on social media, the police altered the case from suspicious death to abetment of suicide and were searching for the two men.
Last week, Purushothaman surrendered before Deputy Superintendent of Police, Maduranthakam, while the police were searching for his brother.
A special team of police on Monday apprehended Deivendran, 28, in Vyasarpadi and remanded him in judicial custody after producing him before a judicial magistrate’s court in Chengalpattu district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath