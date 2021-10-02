Chennai

Man wanted in 70 cases arrested

The city police have arrested a 54-year-old man on charges of stealing money from a sweet shop in Kolathur.

The police said M. Kalidas, 54, a native of Thiruparakundram in Madurai, stole ₹22,000 from a sweet shop in Kolathur police station limits. Based on a complaint from the shopkeeper, the police arrested Kalidas from a hideout n Sivaganga.

The police said that Kalidass had been detained under the Goondas Act about five times. He he was wanted in 70 cases across the State and was released from prison in 2020.


