Man wanted for rape arrested after 6 years

CHENNAI

15 June 2021 23:01 IST

He had gone into hiding since 2015

Personnel from the Chitlapakkam police station arrested a 53-year-old man, who was convicted of raping a young woman in 2007, and had gone into hiding since 2015 after the Madras High Court upheld the conviction of the trial court.

On March 2, 2007, around 3 p.m., when the 23-year-old victim was home alone, she heard a knock on the front door. When she checked, A. Perumal, who was a friend of her father, asked her for a glass of water.

When she went to get him water, he entered the house and raped her. Based on a complaint from her parents, the police arrested and remanded him in judicial custody.

In 2009, the Mahila Court convicted Perumal for rape and sentenced him to undergo seven years rigorous imprisonment. On filing an appeal, the Madras High Court granted him bail. However in 2015, the High Court upheld the order of the trial court. The trial court also directed that Perumal be made to undergo the rest of his sentence. Though a non-bailable warrant was issued, he went into hiding.

The police arrested him on Monday and lodged him in prison.