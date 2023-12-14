ADVERTISEMENT

Man undergoes treatment for brain aneurysm in Chennai hospital

December 14, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man underwent treatment for brain aneurysm through a minimally invasive flow diverter procedure at a private hospital.

According to a press release, the man was diagnosed with a large cerebral aneurysm in the main artery on the left side of his brain.

On evaluating him, Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, Senior Consultant in Neurophysiology and Neurology at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, explained the risk of rupture associated with the large aneurysm and need for immediate intervention.

A multidisciplinary team of experts decided that endovascular angio treatment was the most appropriate and safe approach. This minimally invasive procedure involved the placement of a flow diverter, akin to a stent in the main artery, to prevent blood from entering the aneurysm pouch, a press release said.

He was observed in the ward for two days and was discharged on the third day.

