GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man undergoes treatment for brain aneurysm in Chennai hospital

December 14, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man underwent treatment for brain aneurysm through a minimally invasive flow diverter procedure at a private hospital.

According to a press release, the man was diagnosed with a large cerebral aneurysm in the main artery on the left side of his brain.

On evaluating him, Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, Senior Consultant in Neurophysiology and Neurology at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, explained the risk of rupture associated with the large aneurysm and need for immediate intervention.

A multidisciplinary team of experts decided that endovascular angio treatment was the most appropriate and safe approach. This minimally invasive procedure involved the placement of a flow diverter, akin to a stent in the main artery, to prevent blood from entering the aneurysm pouch, a press release said.

He was observed in the ward for two days and was discharged on the third day.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.