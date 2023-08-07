HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man undergoes surgery for ruptured oesophagus

He was diagnosed with a rare condition called Boerhaave syndrome

August 07, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 75-year-old man, who was diagnosed with a rare condition called Boerhaave syndrome and suffered from a ruptured oesophagus, underwent a surgery at a private hospital.

According to a press release, Boerhaave syndrome is fatal if not treated urgently. It is usually caused by a person placing excessive strain or stress on the oesophagus such as when vomiting repeatedly or forcefully. This causes the wall of the oesophagus to split open. Substances such as food particles, bacteria and digestive acids that are toxic to the rest of the body begin to leak into the chest or abdomen, causing serious infection.

The patient experienced recurrent bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea a few days ago. He suffered rapid breathing, low blood pressure and pain below the chest and was rushed to a nearby nursing home from where doctors referred him to Rela Hospital.

Jimmy Prabhakaran, senior consultant, General Medicine and Internal Medicine, Rela Hospital, said after investigation, they arrived at a diagnosis of Boerhaave syndrome, a condition that affects only 0.0003% of the population.

Imaging showed a large tear in the lower end of the patient’s oesophagus, leading to build-up of fluid in the lining of the chest cavity. A surgical team opted to perform a thoracotomy that lasted for four hours and involved direct repair of the oesophageal tear. Though the patient suffered from inflammation of the chest cavity, his condition improved after surgery. A gastrostomy tube was used to deliver nutrition directly to this stomach for six months after which another surgery - re-anastomosis - was done. He has returned to oral feeding and has recovered, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.