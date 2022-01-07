Man undergoes liver transplant, coronary bypass surgery

Chennai

07 January 2022 01:50 IST

City hospital performs procedure on 61-year-old patient

A 61-year-old man from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, who underwent a combined liver transplant and a beating heart bypass surgery at a city hospital, is leading a near normal life now, six months after the procedure.

Ashok Rao had developed multiple blood vessel blocks in his heart.

When he consulted cardiologists at MGM Healthcare, he was advised a bypass surgery.

While he was being evaluated for the surgery, he was diagnosed with a pre-existing end stage liver disease. The mortality rate is high for a major open-heart surgery in a person with severe liver failure.

A multidisciplinary team, including Thiagarajan Srinivasan, director of the Institute of Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery, Kailash A. Jain, clinical lead of cardiothoracic surgery, besides cardiac anaesthetists and intensivists, performed the surgery that lasted nearly 20 hours.

There were multiple challenges such as massive blood loss and a high risk of heart attack and arrhythmias, during and after the surgery, the doctors said

Surgical plan

The team held several rounds of meetings and a virtual combined surgical plan was rehearsed before the actual surgery, according to them. Now six months after the surgery the patient is doing well, they said.

Kailash A. Jain, senior consultant and clinical lead of cardiothoracic surgery, cardiac surgery, told reporters here on Thursday that the patient’s medical evaluation showed triple vessel coronary artery disease and a decompensated liver disease for which a coronary artery by-pass and liver transplant was suggested.

“Doing both the surgeries in the same sitting was decided in discussion with the multi-disciplinary team, as doing one surgery alone increases the risk and worsening of function of the other organ,” he said.