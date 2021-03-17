Man, two children die as lorry rams bike

A 33-year-old man riding his bike and his two children, aged 6 and 2, riding pillion died after their vehicle ran into a pothole, lost balance and were knocked down by a lorry in Tiruvallur taluk police station limits on Tuesday morning. His wife, who was riding pillion, has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.
According to the police, around 9.30 a.m., Jagadeesan, his wife Sangeetha and their children Thanujashree, 6, and Tharun, 2, were travelling on a bike near Tirupachur junction. Jagadeesan rode into a pothole and lost balance. At this juncture, a lorry coming from the rear hit their bike and the family was knocked down.
Passers-by alerted the 108 ambulance and the police. However, by the time help arrived, Jagadeesan and his two children had died. Sangeetha, who sustained injuries, was rushed to the nearby hospital.
Lorry driver Sathya has been arrested.
