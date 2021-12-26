Man turns himself in after murder

A 62-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death following a quarrel, in Kannagi Nagar police station limits.

After the murder, M. Arumugam surrendered at the police station on Friday evening. The body of the victim, Kasturi, 54, was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Arumugam, a resident of the tenements in Kannagi Nagar, used to sell porridge for a living. He and his wife had frequent quarrels. In a fit of anger on Friday evening, he allegedly hit her with a log and stabbed her to death with a knife. He was remanded in judicial custody.