Man tries to steal mobile phones from third floor of Chennai house, falls to death

May 29, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 31-year-old man Manikandan, a resident of Saidapet, had a fatal fall from the third floor of a house, where he allegedly went to steal mobile phones on Sunday night, according to the Saidapet police.

A senior officer of the Chennai City Police said Manikandan had attempted to steal mobile phones through a window, on the third floor of a house in Seshachalam Street, rented by a group of bachelors. While he was attempting to take the mobile phones, one of the people in the house raised an alarm, following which Manikandan tried to escape, but lost his balance and fell. In the impact, he sustained severe body and head injuries and died on the spot. he Saidapet police sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

