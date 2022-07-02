Man tries to harm himself in front of Police Commissionerate in Vepery 

July 02, 2022 00:52 IST

A 29-year-old man on Friday attempted to harm himself in front of the City Police Commissionerate.

The man identified as Honest Raj, from Perumbakkam, has two attempt to murder cases pending against him. He came to gate-3 of the Police Commissionerate building in Vepery and tried to harm himself. Police personnel on duty stopped him, and he was administered first aid.

Police sources said his elder brother, who met with an accident on Thursday night, had been admitted in the Government Stanley Hospital. When Raj visited the hospital on Friday, he created a ruckus as the hospital staff did not permit him to visit his brother.

The police personnel posted at the hospital saw he was drunk and removed him from the hospital premises. His actions outside the Commissionerate were meant as a protest against his treatment at the hospital, the police said.

(Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling)