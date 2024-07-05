GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man tries to end life over eviction drive in Gummidipoondi

Published - July 05, 2024 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old man tried to end his life when revenue authorities came to raze down encroachments, including his house, at Gummidipoondi on Thursday. The police rescued and rushed him to hospital.

The revenue authorities, accompanied by police personnel, went to remove encroachments including houses in Thervazhi, Gummidipoondi. The residents opposed the drive. One of the residents, Rajkumar, 33, attempted to end his life at his house.

Police personnel broke open the door in a bid to rescue him, but he ran out of the house. Later, the police rescued him. He was rushed to the Government Hospital, Gummidipoondi, where he was given first aid.

Later, he was referred to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, said the police. He had suffered injuries.

BJP State president K. Annamalai, in a social media post on X, said, “While the real-estate moguls enjoy benefits and unprecedented privileges in this DMK regime, the houses of common men are razed down as illegal construction.”

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)  

