Man thrown off two-wheeler run over by speeding lorry

Published - August 10, 2024 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old two-wheeler rider who fell off the vehicle after ramming into a stray cattle on the road was run over by a speeding lorry on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmadurai. The accident occurred at 12:30 p.m. in the village of Nallur, Somangalam area.

The Tambaram Traffic Investigation Police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to the Government Hospital, Chromepet.

The police said the lorry driver, K. Gobi, 39, has been arrested; and the lorry has been seized after analysing CCTV footage.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dharmadurai’s wife, and an FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causes death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

To reduce such accidents, strict action is being taken against cattle owners, vehicle drivers who cause accidents due to rash and negligent driving, the police said.

