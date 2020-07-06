Chennai

Man threatens to jump from mobile tower after police seize his two wheeler

A man climbed up a mobile tower in Gummidipoondi and threatened to jump after police seized his motorbike on Sunday. Police said Raja, 45, was roaming around on his bike when the Arambakkam police seized his vehicle near Sunnambukulam.

Angered over this, Raja climbed the mobile tower and threatened to jump if the police did not return the vehicle. The police spoke to him and convinced him to come down and they promised to return the vehicle.

Raja got down from the tower, and was let off with a warning by the police. with a warning the police and after police warned him, he rode away.

