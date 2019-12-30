Man threatens minor, held

The Crime against Women and Children wing of the city police arrested a man for befriending a 16-year-old girl after posing as a woman, and later threatening to release some of her videos online.
Mahesh of Manali contacted the girl through social media and started sending her lewd messages. After she blocked him, he opened the fake account in a woman’s name. He was arrested under the Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.
