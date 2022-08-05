Man takes to crime after heavy loss in online game, lands in police net

The police have arrested two persons for robbing an elderly woman in Velachery

The police have arrested two persons on charge of robbing an elderly woman of her gold jewellery in her house in Velachery.

The victim, Indumathi, 68, who was alone at her house in Seshadripuram Main Road in Velachery. On July 30, two masked men entered her house and she fainted after they strangled her. They robbed her of 14 sovereign gold chains and bangles. Later, she regained her consciousness and complained to the police.

G. Kannan, crime inspector of Velachery, took up investigation and arrested the accused who were identified as Ismail, 36, from Kodambakkam and Abdul Salam, 35. Ismail worked as a driver for Ms. Indumathi and was addicted to online rummy games. He lost most of his salary and savings in the online game. He hatched a plan with Abdul Salam whom he met at a liquor shop a few weeks ago, said police.

During investigation, the police found CCTV footage of the men walking near the house before wearing their masks. The complainant identified the accused. He fled the city when police went to his house. Police traced him from a hideout in Theni.