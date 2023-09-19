Man surrenders two days after murdering his wife in Ambattur 

September 19, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 27-year-old man surrendered at the police station on Monday after murdering his wife at their house and keeping the body at home for two days in Ambattur. The suspect has been identified as Johnson, a contract conservancy worker in Ambattur zone, said the police.

The victim, Sarammal, 27, was a resident of Kalyanapuram in Ambattur and a daily wage worker. She married Amos a few years ago and gave birth to two children. She left her husband and had a relationship with Johnson. She married Johnson in a temple last May without informing him about her first marriage. Recently, Johnson came to know about her first marriage and questioned her. In a fit of anger, he took a knife and stabbed her in the neck. After she collapsed, Johnson packed her body in a gunny bag and kept it under the bed. As he was unable to dispose of the body, he stayed with it for two days at the house. On Monday evening, Johnson surrendered before the Avadi police. The police team rushed to the house and retrieved the body. The body was sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.