Man surrenders at police station after his wife dies during spat

May 04, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 50-year-old man surrendered before the Tiruvottiyur police after he hit his wife with a pestle causing her instantaneous death during a quarrel on Thursday. The two had quarrelled after the woman refused to give him money to buy liquor.

The victim has been identified as Indirani, 48, of Ekavalli Amman Koil Street, Tiruvottiyur. She used to work in a bakery on Theradi Street while her unemployed husband Durai had become addicted to alcohol. The couple had frequent quarrels as Durai kept pestering his wife for money and asked her to stop talking to her sister who was staying nearby.

On Thursday morning, Indirani was returning from her sister’s house when Durai picked a quarrel with her demanding money to buy liquor. In a fit of rage, he hit her with a pestle. He fled the spot after she died on the spot. Later, he surrendered at the Tiruvottiyur police station.