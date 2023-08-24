HamberMenu
Man surrenders after murdering woman in Maraimalai Nagar

August 24, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man on Tuesday surrendered after murdering a 21-year-old married woman with whom he had a relationship in Maraimalai Nagar. He was jealous since she expressed her affection for another man, the police said.

Police sources said the victim has been identified as Tharani, 21, who was married to Sundar, 30, an electrician. She was living with her husband Sundar and their two-year-old girl child in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Maraimalai Nagar.

Police sources said the accused Sudhan, a gym trainer from Malroshapuram, used to visit Sundar’s house frequently since both were classmates. They drank alcohol together. In due course, on account of frequent visits, Sudhan had developed a relationship with Tharani. On learning about their relationship, Sundar warned them and hence Sudhan avoided talking to her over the last one month. However, she developed friendship with another man which irked Sudhan.

On Tuesday, Sudhan went to her house and picked up an argument. He advised her against forging any relationship with anyone else. Since she retaliated, he was enraged. Angered over her behaviour, he took a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the presence of her two-year-old child. Then he surrendered to the police confessing to the crime. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

