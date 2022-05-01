Man surrenders after double murder in Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam

Drunken brawl in a bar turns deadly

Tension gripped Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam after two persons were murdered during a drunken brawl on Saturday night. The accused, identified as R. Dhinesh, 22, surrendered in the Thiruvanmiyur police station.

The police said E. Sathish Kumar and P. Arun attended a function held in memory of a friend’s mother in the locality on Saturday night. Both had a scuffle with Dhinesh the previous day in a bar while consuming alcohol. Again, Sathish Kumar and Arun picked a fight with Dhinesh who allegedly stabbed both with a knife.

Dhinesh has no history of crime. He later surrendered before the police. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A posse of police personnel were posted in the Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam to maintain order.