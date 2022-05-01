Chennai

Man surrenders after double murder in Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam

Tension gripped Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam after two persons were murdered during a drunken brawl on Saturday night. The accused, identified as R. Dhinesh, 22, surrendered in the Thiruvanmiyur police station.

The police said E. Sathish Kumar and P. Arun attended a function held in memory of a friend’s mother in the locality on Saturday night. Both had a scuffle with Dhinesh the previous day in a bar while consuming alcohol. Again, Sathish Kumar and Arun picked a fight with Dhinesh who allegedly stabbed both with a knife.

Dhinesh has no history of crime. He later surrendered before the police. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A posse of police personnel were posted in the Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam to maintain order.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
murder
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2022 5:53:02 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-surrenders-after-double-murder-in-thiruvanmiyur-kuppam/article65372814.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY