Man suffocates while cleaning sewer in Avadi

A 25-year-old person suffocated while cleaning a sewage pipeline in Avadi on Saturday.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Gopinath of Arundhatipuram worked as contract employee for the Avadi City Municipal Corporation. On Saturday, Gopinath and three others were clearing a block in the underground sewage pipeline at JP Estate in Saraswati Nagar. When he was in the sewer, he had difficulty breathing and fainted after inhaling the gas inside. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed him to the Avadi Government Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

The Avadi police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. They have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.