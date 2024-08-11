GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man suffocates while cleaning sewer in Avadi

The Avadi Police have registered a case and are investigating

Published - August 11, 2024 06:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old person suffocated while cleaning a sewage pipeline in Avadi on Saturday.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Gopinath of Arundhatipuram worked as contract employee for the Avadi City Municipal Corporation. On Saturday, Gopinath and three others were clearing a block in the underground sewage pipeline at JP Estate in Saraswati Nagar. When he was in the sewer, he had difficulty breathing and fainted after inhaling the gas inside. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed him to the Avadi Government Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

The Avadi police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. They have registered a case and are investigating.

