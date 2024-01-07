GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man suffers 95% burns after his blanket catches fire

Chandran had lit a small lamp in front of his wife’s portrait who had died a few days ago and had fallen sleep. The blanket caught fire from the lamp kept near the bed

January 07, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old resident of Kundrathur is fighting for his life after he was burnt by the fire from an oil lamp that caught on to his blanket while he was sleeping on Saturday night.

Police said K. Chandran, was a resident of Sirukalathur village located near Kundrathur, and was working as a housekeeping staff in a private company in Thirumudivakkam. His wife died a few days ago. Chandran had lit a small lamp in front of her portrait and had gone to sleep. The blanket caught fire from the lamp kept near the bed.

Within a few minutes the room in which he was sleeping was covered in heavy smoke. His son called a few neighbours and tried to douse the flames. In the meantime the residents also called for 108 Ambulance in which he was rushed to the Government Chromepet Hospital. However the medical staff referred the victim to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where he is undergoing treatment after sustaining 95% burns, police said.

