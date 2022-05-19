Man strangulated to death; business associate arrested 

They both had a monetary dispute over paddy business

A 55-year-old man was strangulated to death by his business associate over a monetary dispute.

The police identified the victim as Paulraj, 55, of Kallidaikurichi, Tirunelveli district. He was strangulated to death and his body was found near Anandamangalam. He and his friend Ramesh, 46, of Acharapakkam, were involved in paddy business for the last two years. Ramesh used to procure paddy from farmers here in Madurantakam and sold it to Paulraj. They both had a dispute over dues of ₹1 crore.

The police arrested Ramesh on charges of murder. He reportedly admitted to have murdered his friend over monetary dispute.