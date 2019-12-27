Man stabs minor to death in Mamallapuram

A construction worker from Andhra Pradesh stabbed a 17-year-old girl to death in Mamallapuram on Thursday, after she and her family turned down his marriage proposal.

The police said Sukanya (name changed), a Class XI student, was at home when Ashok alias Durga Rao entered and stabbed her to death.

Jayaraj, the victim’s father, is a mason. Durga Rao worked for him as a daily wage labourer and had befriended Sukanya. He then expressed his desire to marry her. But the proposal was turned down by Jayaraj and Sukanya. But Durga Rao continued to stalk her, the police said.

Concerned about his daughter’s safety, Jayaraj stopped sending her to school. Durga Rao also stopped working for Jayaraj.

On Thursday, he entered the house and stabbed her with a knife. He then fled the spot. Neighbours rushed her to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The Mamallapuram police registered a case and are on the lookout for Durga Rao.