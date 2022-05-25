Man stabs father to death

A 21-year-old inebriated man stabbed his father to death in Sriperumbudur on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as T. Ramu, 49. On Tuesday night, the suspect, Dinesh, was admonished by his father when he returned home late. In a fit of rage, Dinesh, a school dropout who was addicted to alcohol and ganja, allegedly stabbed his father indiscriminately with a knife and fled the spot. Ramu's wife rushed him to the government hospital. He died on the way to the hospital.

Sriperumbudur police have launched a search for Dinesh.

