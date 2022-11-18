Man stabbed to death near the police station in Egmore  

November 18, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by one of his colleagues on Friday morning in Egmore.

The victim was identified as Vivek, 30, a resident of Kannigapuram in Vyasarpadi working for an internet service provider in Egmore. The police said Vivek worked as a cable operator for a private internet service provider located on Egmore High Road, a little distance away from the Egmore Police Station.

At around 10.30 a.m., he parked his two-wheeler and climbed up the stairs to the first floor of his office where he was met by Santhosh, a colleague who had previous enmity with him.

The police said Santhosh picked an argument with Vivek. Suddenly Santhosh stabbed Vivek with a knife. Though Vivek ran for his life, Santosh chased him. When the public attempted to nab Santhosh, he brandished the weapon at them. Some of them dispersed from the scene after seeing the incident.

But some of the onlookers overpowered Santhosh and rushed Vivek to the nearby hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Egmore police rushed to the spot and arrested Santhosh.

