Man stabbed to death in Velachery  

June 27, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man, a daily wage worker, was stabbed to death allegedly by a youth on Monday night after he sexually abused the youth during an argument.

The victim was identified as Dilli, 45, a native of Attur in Salem district, who used to sleep under the Velachery flyover. On Monday night, Dilli was inebriated and allegedly got into an argument with Avinash, 22, a construction worker and native of Tenkasi, who also used to sleep under the flyover.

The police said in the course of his argument, Dilli abused Avinash, who allegedly stabbed him with a knife. Hearing Dilli’s screams, public alerted the police who shifted Dilli to a hospital, where doctors declared him as brought dead. Avinash has been arrested.

