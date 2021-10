CHENNAI

06 October 2021 01:27 IST

Thulasidas, 45, a salesperson at a Tasmac outlet, was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Oragadam, near Sriperumbudur, on Monday. His colleague Ramu, 35, was injured in the attack. The police have launched an investigation to nab the suspects and have detained four persons for an inquiry.

