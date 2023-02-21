ADVERTISEMENT

Man stabbed to death for refusing to share cigarettes in Ennore

February 21, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a duo after he refused to share cigarettes with them on Monday.

The victim was identified as Praveen, 29, from Kasimedu, who worked in a private company in the city. On Monday, he was visiting his mother in Ernavur Tsunami Quarters. Around 10 p.m., while returning home, he stopped at a petty shop in Ennore to buy groceries.

The police said two of his friends, who were waiting near the shop, asked Praveen to share his cigarettes with them. When he refused, they pulled out a knife and stabbed him repeatedly. Passers-by rushed Praveen to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The Ennore police registered a case and arrested the accused, who were identified as Musith, 24, and Nasirullah, 25, from Ennore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US