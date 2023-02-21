HamberMenu
Man stabbed to death for refusing to share cigarettes in Ennore

February 21, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a duo after he refused to share cigarettes with them on Monday.

The victim was identified as Praveen, 29, from Kasimedu, who worked in a private company in the city. On Monday, he was visiting his mother in Ernavur Tsunami Quarters. Around 10 p.m., while returning home, he stopped at a petty shop in Ennore to buy groceries.

The police said two of his friends, who were waiting near the shop, asked Praveen to share his cigarettes with them. When he refused, they pulled out a knife and stabbed him repeatedly. Passers-by rushed Praveen to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The Ennore police registered a case and arrested the accused, who were identified as Musith, 24, and Nasirullah, 25, from Ennore.

