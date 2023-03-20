Man, son electrocuted near Mamallapuram 

March 20, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

A man and his son were electrocuted at Vadakadumbadi village near Mamallapuram on Sunday when they were riding a two-wheeler through an agricultural field after they accidentally touched a snapped high-tension wire.

The victims were identified as Kothandan, 42, a private firm employee and his son Hemanathan, 10, studying Class 6. They were riding a motorcycle to the main road to buy water in cans through an agricultural field. They came in contact with a snapped high-tension line and were electrocuted.