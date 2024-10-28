Man slips and dies after falling at airport

A 21-year-old youth died after he slipped and fell from a height of around 20 feet while trying to fix a serial light inside the Chennai airport on Sunday afternoon. The youth was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later in the night.

According to the airport police, the deceased was identified as K. Selvamani, of Marakkanam. He was employed by a private contract company to put up serial lights at the Chennai airport.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, as Selvamani was working outside the international terminal, he accidentally slipped and fell. He suffered severe injuries. Other workers rushed him to the Government Chromepet Hospital where he was given first aid. He was later referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) where he was admitted for treatment. He, then succumbed to his injuries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.