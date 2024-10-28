GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man slips and dies after falling at airport

Published - October 28, 2024 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old youth died after he slipped and fell from a height of around 20 feet while trying to fix a serial light inside the Chennai airport on Sunday afternoon. The youth was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later in the night.

According to the airport police, the deceased was identified as K. Selvamani, of Marakkanam. He was employed by a private contract company to put up serial lights at the Chennai airport.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, as Selvamani was working outside the international terminal, he accidentally slipped and fell. He suffered severe injuries. Other workers rushed him to the Government Chromepet Hospital where he was given first aid. He was later referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) where he was admitted for treatment. He, then succumbed to his injuries.

