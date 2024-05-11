GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man sleeping on the roadside beaten to death in Kundrathur 

Published - May 11, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man sleeping on the road was beaten to death in Kovur near Kundrathur. The Mangadu police have arrested one suspect and further investigations are on.

On receiving information about a clash in which a few persons were assaulting each other on the roadside in Kovur, the police personnel from Mangadu reached the spot on Friday night. They saw a man lying dead in a pool of blood. They recovered the body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Hospital for a post-mortem.

The victim has been identified as Yuvaraj, 35, of Chinnapanicherry near Kundrathur. He was working as a security guard at a private firm in Sriperumbudur. Yuvaraj, in an inebriated condition, was lying on the roadside. One Ganesh, who was also under the influence of alcohol, picked up a quarrel with Yuvaraj. They assaulted each other. Later, friends of Ganesh who arrived at the spot joined him and brutally beat up Yuvaraj using wooden logs and stones. He died in the attack. The Mangadu Police arrested Ganesh and further investigation is on.

