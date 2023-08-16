Man sleeping on the pavement killed after an unknown vehicle hits him

August 16, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Washermenpet Traffic Investigation Wing police have launched a search for the vehicle which hit a 55-year-old person sleeping on the pavemet below the Mint flyover junction on Sunday night. The victim who was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital died on Tuesday night.

A police official of the Washermenpet Station said E. Nagaraj, a resident of Ernavoor, was sleeping below the Mint bridge on Sunday night when an unknown vehicle taking a U-turn below the bridge hit him and sped off the scene at high speed.

Nagaraj who sustained severe injuries in the body and hands was taken to the Government Stanely Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for the past two days. On Tuesday night, Nagaraj died after which the Washermenpet Police altered the accident to a fatal accident.

