Man sleeping on roadside run over by car in Mangadu

CHENNAI

A 52-year-old man was run over by a car on Sunday while he was sleeping on the roadside in Mangadu.

The victim has been identified as Velu, 52, of Seenivasa Nagar, Mangadu. He had fallen asleep on the roadside near a Tasmac outlet in Janani Nagar, in a drunken stupor, the police said.

The driver of a car who was trying to park his vehicle did not notice Velu sleeping on the roadside and ran the vehicle on him. Velu died on the spot. The Traffic Investigation Police, Avadi recovered the body. Further investigation is on.