Man sleeping on pavement run over by car in Egmore

February 11, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 55-year-old person sleeping on the pavement was run over by an unidentified car on Saturday night. A senior official of the traffic police said when Rajan, who worked as a cleaner for a roadside food shop on Egmore High Road, was sleeping on the pavement near the shop on Saturday, he was run over by a white car. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital but died in the early morning of Sunday. The Anna Square Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and are trying to identify the driver by analysing CCTV camera footage.

