May 14, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 70-year-old man was run over by a car on Friday while he was sleeping at a shopping complex in Pondy Bazaar. The victim was identified as Venu of Teynampet. He was a security guard and was sleeping inside a shopping complex at Pondy Bazaar when a car ran over him and sped away. A severely injured Venu was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he died. Pondy Bazaar have registered a case.

