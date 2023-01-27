ADVERTISEMENT

Man sets fire to Mercedes Benz car after spat with his friend

January 27, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man set fire to his Mercedes Benz car following a fight with his girlfriend in Kancheepuram on Thursday night, the police said.

The police said Kavin, 28, of Dharmapuri was working as a doctor in a private hospital after having completed MBBS from a private medical college in Kancheepuram last year. He was in a relationship with a 28 year-old woman doctor who studied in his Alma Mater.

On Thursday night, Kavin picked her from her house in his car and then reached an isolated area on the Kancheepuram-Chennai highway. The two had a heated argument inside the car. They continued to argue even after alighting from the vehicle. In a fit of rage, Kavin doused the car with petrol and set fire to it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Passersby, who noticed the burning car, alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who put out the fire. Kancheepuram taluk police registered a case and arrested Kavin. However, he was released on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US