Man sentenced to seven-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor girl

October 20, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thavasimani, an attendant of an orphanage was arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting a 15 year-old-girl in 2014

The Hindu Bureau

A special court for cases under POCSO Act has convicted an attendant of an orphanage and sentenced him to undergo seven-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl on the premises.

Police said in 2014, Thavasimani, an attendant of the home was arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting a 15 year-old-girl in Washermenpet police district and Korukkupet police station. A case was registered against him under the provisions of POCSO Act. He was remanded to judicial custody.

The trial was conducted before the special court inside the High Court Complex. The special judge pronounced the judgement holding him guilty for offence under Section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of POCSO Act.

He was sentenced to undergo seven-years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5000.

